Ramkumar Ramanathan rallies to enter final of Eckental Challenger

The 25-year-old Ramkumar fired 12 aces and won five of seven break points on his way to the final of the Euro 88,520 event.

Published: 08th November 2020 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis star Ramkumar Ramanathan

Indian tennis star Ramkumar Ramanathan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ECKENTAL: Indian ace Ramkumar Ramanathan fought back from a set down to beat Germany's Marvin Moller 4-6 6-1 6-1 and enter the final of the Eckental Challenger tennis tournament here on Saturday.

Ramkumar will face Sebastian Korda of United States in the final on Sunday.

This is his fifth singles final on the Challenger circuit.

He has never won a title.

On Friday, Ramkumar achieved the best performance of the season by reaching the semifinals with a straight set 6-2 6-1 win over Evgeny Donskoy of Russia.

Before this event, making the Bangkok Challenger quarterfinals in January was the unseeded Indian's best result.

He resumed competitive tennis last month after a long coronavirus-forced break.

Entering the last-four clash on the back of a convincing quarterfinal win over Donskoy, Ramkumar started the match on the wrong foot, losing the first set 4-6.

However, he got his act together and with his much-improved net play aiding his other aspects of the game, Ramkumar pocketed the second set 6-1 on the centre court.

Ramkumar, who is ranked 206 in the ATP singles chart, continued in same vein in the third set and claimed it by a similar margin to win the match and sail into the final.

