Tennis: Bengaluru Open postponed, KSLTA wants to hold it in the second half of 2021

KSLTA has decided to postpone the Bengaluru Open, an ATP challenger event, originally scheduled for February next year.

Published: 11th November 2020 08:22 PM

(From left) Reshma Millet, Ashwini Nachappa and Leander Paes

When times were different: (From left) Reshma Millet, Ashwini Nachappa and Leander Paes at the Bangalore Open (EPS | Shriram BN)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) has decided to postpone the Bengaluru Open, an ATP challenger event, originally scheduled for February next year. They are set to 'inform the ATP soon' about their decision and seek a slot in the second half of the season. 
 
"We want to push it (Bengaluru Open) to the second half of the year," said KSLTA joint-secretary Sunil  Yajaman told The New Indian Express on Wednesday. 
 
"However, we will have to discuss that with the ATP, and they will be the ones finalising it. For the first half, I guess, the calendar is getting ready now and they might work for the second half of the calendar around January. I hope they will give us some optional dates or weeks, and then we will be able to select one of them," he added.
 
It is only after the organisers hear back from the ATP about dates and the rest that they will start approaching players for the challengers.
 
It is the prevailing Covid-19 situation, which has forced them to take this decision. Though cases in the country have fallen, the shadow that the pandemic has cast remains a long one.
 
"In these tournaments, the state government has been a huge support and we get nearly 40-50 percent of the funding from them. The reminder comes from corporate sponsorships. Right now, it is difficult for the government due to the pandemic situation. Also, it is not an ideal time for us to reach out for corporate sponsorships as well," Sunil explained.

