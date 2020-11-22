STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australian Open dates expected within two weeks, says chief Craig Tiley

Published: 22nd November 2020 04:35 PM

Australian Open chief executive Craig Tiley

Australian Open chief executive Craig Tiley (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Australian Open chief executive Craig Tiley on Sunday said that dates for the next year's Australian Open in Melbourne will be released within two weeks after reports claimed it could be shifted from its usual January slot.

The tournament is scheduled to start on January 18 but questions remain over quarantine arrangements for players and their entourages of estimated 2,500 people. In a statement, Tiley said that Tennis Australia is doing everything they can to finalise the summer of tennis as soon as possible. "Our intention is to deliver a summer in conditions that allow the players to prepare and perform at their best and the fans to enjoy their efforts all in an environment that is safe for all concerned," he said.

Tennis Australia is in talks with local health authorities to conduct a safe and secure tournament amid the coronavirus pandemic. "We are working closely with the Victorian Government on a plan that takes into account the needs of the players, fans, our partners and staff, and is of major benefit to the Victorian and Australian economy," Tiley said.

"We look forward to announcing our ticket on-sale date as soon as all arrangements with the relevant authorities are finalised and we have more information on crowd sizes. We anticipate this on-sale date will be within the next two weeks. We can't wait for the summer and look forward to bringing you more detail as soon as we possibly can," he added.

Comments

