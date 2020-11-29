STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal to finish inside top two for third straight year

Federer, who did not compete after reaching this year's Australian Open semi-finals due to injury, will end the year at the number five spot.

Published: 29th November 2020 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Rafael Nadal (L) and Novak Djokovic (R)

Rafael Nadal (L) and Novak Djokovic (R) (Photo | AP)

By IANS

ZURICH: Novak Djokovic is set to equal Pete Sampras' record with a sixth year-end No. 1 finish when the year-end rankings are officially released on December 7. Since there will only be ATP Challenger Tour events until then, there will be no changes near the top of the rankings.

Djokovic along with Spain's Rafael Nadal will finish the year as the top two players in the rankings for the third consecutive year and the fifth time overall when the next update is made, according to the ATP Tour website.

Nadal now leads the 'Big Three' - Djokovic and Roger Federer - with 12 top two finishes. It is the seventh time he has ended a season as the second ranked player in ATP rankings.

Federer, who did not compete after reaching this year's Australian Open semi-finals due to injury, will end the year at the number five spot.

Djokovic, Federer and Nadal have made up the top two in the year-end ATP Rankings in 14 of the past 16 seasons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal ATP Challenger Tour
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp