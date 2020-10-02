STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dominic Thiem beats Casper Ruud to enter fourth round at French Open

Published: 02nd October 2020 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Dominic Thiem plays a shot against Casper Ruud in the third round match of the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: US Open champion Dominic Thiem has advanced to the fourth round with another straight-sets win, beating Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

Thiem was the losing finalist to Rafael Nadal at the last two French Opens.

Ruud was bidding to become only the second Norwegian to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam.

The first was his father and coach, Christian Ruud, at the Australian Open in 1997.

He was watching in the largely empty Court Philippe Chatrier as Thiem earned a straightforward victory in 2 hours, 15 minutes under the new roof.

Thiem sealed the win with an ace.

The 27-year-old Austrian was broken just once when he sent a forehand wide to give Ruud a 3-1 lead in the first set.

Thiem immediately broke back and converted six of his 15 break points in all.

He also saved seven of the eight break points he faced.

More from Tennis.
