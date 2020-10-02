Dominic Thiem beats Casper Ruud to enter fourth round at French Open

By Associated Press

PARIS: US Open champion Dominic Thiem has advanced to the fourth round with another straight-sets win, beating Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

Thiem was the losing finalist to Rafael Nadal at the last two French Opens.

Ruud was bidding to become only the second Norwegian to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam.

The first was his father and coach, Christian Ruud, at the Australian Open in 1997.

He was watching in the largely empty Court Philippe Chatrier as Thiem earned a straightforward victory in 2 hours, 15 minutes under the new roof.

Thiem sealed the win with an ace.

The 27-year-old Austrian was broken just once when he sent a forehand wide to give Ruud a 3-1 lead in the first set.

Thiem immediately broke back and converted six of his 15 break points in all.

He also saved seven of the eight break points he faced.