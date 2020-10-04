STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Novak Djokovic advances, Garbine Muguruza crashes out of French Open

In women's singles, former champion Garbine Muguruza crashed out of the tournament, losing to Danielle Collins.

Published: 04th October 2020 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Garbine Muguruza smashes in the third round match of the French Open tournament against Danielle Collins at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris.

Garbine Muguruza smashes in the third round match of the French Open tournament against Danielle Collins at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

PARIS: World number one Novak Djokovic has moved clear of Roger Federer with his 71st Roland Garros victory, after he cruised past lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia in his third round contest in the ongoing tournament.

On Saturday, Djokovic defeated Galan 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 to improve to 71-14 in French Open grand slam. The world number one, who broke serve on seven occasions and saved all five break points he faced en route to victory, also helped sweep the court during a brief rain delay while the roof was being shut.

"If you impose yourself from the very beginning on the court, which I have in those first three matches here, then it makes it hard for them to really believe that they can come back and make a turnaround in the match," said Djokovic after the match as per the ATP Tour website.

He will next face Karen Khachanov for a place in the semi-finals. Djokovic owns a 3-1 head to head record against the World No. 16, but Khachanov emerged victorious in the pair's previous encounter in Paris.

Meanwhile, in women's singles, former champion Garbine Muguruza crashed out of the tournament, losing to Danielle Collins.

In a roller coaster match that lasted two hours and 28 minutes, Collins came back from a double break deficit in the final set against Muguruza to claim a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 win.

"She (Muguruza) was playing really well, and there was only so much I could do," Collins said after the match as per the WTA website. "I just told myself, Okay, I've got to ride out the storm a little bit. Just give it all I have. Just stick through the process," she added.

With the win, Collins also snapped Muguruza's streak of reaching the second week at Roland Garros every year since 2014, including her title-winning run in 2016. She will now face No.30 seed Ons Jabeur in the fourth round.

More from Tennis.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Novak Djokovic Garbine Muguruza French Open French Open 2020 Roland Garros 2020 Roland Garros
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp