STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Teen Iga Swiatek is lowest-ranked French Open women’s finalist

Swiatek has won all 12 sets she’s played in the tournament and dropped merely 23 games through a half-dozen matches so far.

Published: 09th October 2020 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Nadia Podoroska

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Nadia Podoroska (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: Iga Swiatek is just 19. She’s ranked 54th. She’s never won a tour-level title. She’d never been past the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament. And she’s as dominant as can be so far at the French Open.

Poland’s Swiatek became the lowest-ranked women’s finalist at Roland Garros since the WTA computer rankings began in 1975, advancing with her latest lopsided win, this one 6-2, 6-1 against Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska on Thursday.

Swiatek has won all 12 sets she’s played in the tournament and dropped merely 23 games through a half-dozen matches so far.

When this 70-minute tour de force ended before a crowd in the hundreds at Court Philippe Chatrier — there was a daily limit on spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic — Swiatek asked for more noise, waving her arms and cupping a hand to her ear.

In Saturday’s final, Swiatek will face a seeded opponent who already has been a Grand Slam champion: No. 4 Sofia Kenin or No. 7 Petra Kvitova, who were scheduled to play each other later Thursday.

Swiatek vs. Podoroska was the first women’s semifinal at Roland Garros between unseeded opponents since 1983 — and only one, Swiatek, truly seemed ready for the stage.

Podoroska is ranked 131st, had never won a main-draw Grand Slam match until this event and was the first female qualifier in the professional era to get to the final four in Paris.

Just in case someone might get the idea this was a fluke for Swiatek, who listens to “Welcome to the Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses in her headphones before stepping out on court: She eliminated 2018 champion and No. 1 seed Simona Halep 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round, after defeating 2019 runner-up Marketa Vondrousova by the same score in the first.

Swiatek (pronounced shvee-ON’-tek) has been on the rise, and the tennis world’s radar, for a couple of years now.

In 2018, she won the Wimbledon junior singles title and the French Open junior doubles title (with Coco Gauff’s current partner, Caty McNally).

Now Swiatek is chasing a unique two-fer in Paris: She’s made it into the doubles semifinals with American Nicole Melichar, too, giving her a chance to become the first player since Mary Pierce in 2000 to win the women’s singles and doubles trophies in Paris in the same year.

Swiatek does it with tremendous play at the baseline, picking up balls early and smacking big groundstrokes with thick topspin. Her power was too much on this breezy afternoon, accounting for a 23-6 edge in winners against Podoroska, a 23-year-old from the same town as soccer superstar Lionel Messi.

Another key to success for Swiatek, whose father was an Olympic rower, is her returning ability.

She broke for a 3-0 lead by smacking a backhand return winner, followed by another return so good that it forced Podoroska into a mistake. Swiatek entered this contest averaging 5.4 breaks per match and she added five more to her total.

And then there’s a less-measurable factor — Swiatek’s competitiveness and grit. The one time she lost a service game, making it 4-1 in the second set, she swiped at the dirt near the baseline with her racket.

Then she buckled down and broke right back.

More from Tennis.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Iga Swiatek French Open Grand Slam tournament
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp