STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov pair ousted from US Open

Bopanna and Shapovalov lost their serve once in each set and could not convert the only break chance that came their way in the second set.

Published: 08th September 2020 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Tennis stars Rohan Bopanna (L) and Denis Shapovalov (Photo | Tennis Canada Twitter)

Tennis stars Rohan Bopanna (L) and Denis Shapovalov (Photo | Tennis Canada Twitter)

By PTI

NEW YORK: The Indian challenge came to an end at the US Open with the quarterfinal loss of Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov in the men's doubles event here.

Bopanna and Shapovalov lost 5-7 5-7 to Dutch Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horea Tecau in the last-eight match which lasted one hour and 26 minutes on Monday.

Bopanna and Shapovalov lost their serve once in each set and could not convert the only break chance that came their way in the second set.

It was Bopanna's best performance at a Slam since he made the quarterfinals at both the US Open and the French Open in 2018.

Divij Sharan and Sumit Nagal have already exited from the tournament following defeats in their respective events.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Denis Shapovalov Rohan Bopanna US Open
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp