STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard beats top-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova in Istanbul

Eugenie Bouchard had three match points at 5-4 in the second set before Svetlana Kuznetsova forced a deciding set.

Published: 11th September 2020 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Former WTA World Number 5 Eugenie Bouchard

Former WTA World Number 5 Eugenie Bouchard (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ISTANBUL: Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard stretched her winning streak to four matches for the first time in two years by beating top-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 6-2 in the second round of the Istanbul Tennis Championship.

Ranked 272nd and playing as a qualifier, Bouchard had three match points at 5-4 in the second set before Kuznetsova forced a deciding set.

The Russian was one of four seeded players knocked out in Thursday's second-round matches.

Bouchard, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2014 but lost to Petra Kvitova, will next face Danka Kovinic in the quarterfinals.

Kovinic eliminated sixth-seeded Alison van Uytvanck 6-3, 6-4.

Bouchard last went on such a run in 2018 when she won six straight from qualifying to the semifinals in Luxembourg.

Also, second-seeded Rebecca Peterson swept into the quarterfinals when her second-round opponent Margarita Gasparyan retired with a knee injury at 3-2 down in the first set.

Third-seeded Polona Hercog reached the quarterfinals by beating Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4.

Tereza Martincova produced another surprise result with her defeat of No.4 Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-4 in 1 hour, 9 minutes.

Patricia Maria Tig knocked out eighth-seeded Misaki Doi 6-2, 6-0.

TAGS
Eugenie Bouchard Svetlana Kuznetsova Istanbul Tennis Championship
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp