STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Naomi Osaka makes major statement at US Open

On the first day of the US Open, Naomi Osaka came on to court wearing a face mask with the name Breonna Taylor written across it.

Published: 14th September 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Naomi Osaka wears a mask in honor of Breonna Taylor, during the first round of the US Open.

Naomi Osaka wears a mask in honor of Breonna Taylor, during the first round of the US Open. (Photo | AP)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the first day of the US Open, Naomi Osaka came on to court wearing a face mask with the name Breonna Taylor written across it.

Taylor was an African-American nurse living in Kentucky when police raided her apartment and killed her in March. The 26-year-old had become the latest victim in a series of unlawful killings carried out by US police officials.

The underlying implication was hard to miss — racial injustice. Minutes after her opening match against compatriot Misaki Doi, Osaka said she wanted to memorialise Taylor.

“I just want to spread awareness,” she explained. “I’m aware that tennis is watched all over the world, and maybe there is someone that doesn’t know Breonna Taylor’s story. Maybe they’ll Google it or something. For me, just spreading awareness. I feel like the more people know the story... “I have seven (masks) and it’s quite sad that seven is not enough for the amount of names. Hopefully I’ll get to the finals and you’ll see all of them.” The Japanese athlete was essentially tying what she was doing off court to her on court success.

This is the kind of pressure that athletes usually try to avoid. Even if this has been a particularly strong year for athlete activism, most are still governed by tunnel vision.

In the case of tennis players, that pertains to a relentless pursuit of improving serves, working on positioning and movement on the court, striving for that extra 1% over opponents et. al.

They usually don’t prefer to talk about anything other than the game during a major tournament because they just want to be in the zone. Not the 22-year-old though. In a year that’s seen her attend rallies for the cause of black people worldwide, she did not let those lofty self imposed ideals weigh her down.

Rather, she used it as a motivational tool. On Sunday night at the cavernous Arthur Ashe stadium, she won her third Major, besting Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

After the match, she said: “It made me (wearing masks) stronger, because I had more desire to win, because I want to show more names, and I want people to talk about it more.”

The seventh and final name was Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy. He was having a replica toy gun with him when a law enforcement official shot and killed him in Cleveland in 2014. He had met the same fate as six others — Taylor, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Philando Castile, Elijah McClain and Ahmaud Arbery. Unlawfully killed at the hands of law enforcement officials.

When asked what was the message she had wished to convey through the masks, she said: “Well, what was the message that you got... I feel like the point is to make people start talking...”

This victory of hers has perhaps changed the contours of what’s possible for an active sportsperson to do, including how to effectively use a platform to spread light on an important issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naomi Osaka US Open US Open 2020
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp