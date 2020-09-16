STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Novak Djokovic behaves better in first match since US Open default

Djokovic's only testy moment came during the third game of the second set, which went to deuce seven times before Djokovic finally broke Caruso's serve.

Published: 16th September 2020 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Italy's Salvatore Caruso, at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Italy's Salvatore Caruso, at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

ROME: Novak Djokovic behaved better Wednesday in his first match since being defaulted from the US Open. The top-ranked Serb was mostly courteous with the chair umpire during a 6-3 6-2 win over local wild-card entry Salvatore Caruso in his opening match at the Italian Open.

When the umpire came down to inspect a ball mark on the red clay early in the first set and made an overrule in Caruso's favor, Djokovic just replied, "Yup," and rubbed out the mark with his red sneaker. When Caruso impressed him - the Italian hit 13 winners to Djokovic's 12 - Djokovic said, "Bravo."

Djokovic's only testy moment came during the third game of the second set, which went to deuce seven times before Djokovic finally broke Caruso's serve. As the game wore on, Djokovic appeared bothered by crowd noise, even though the Campo Centrale is empty of fans this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The only people inside the stadium were coaches and others working at the tournament. "Which ones?" the umpire asked Djokovic, trying to figure out who was bothering him. Djokovic replied curtly: "There's 10 people in the stands".

On Monday, Djokovic said that he had learned "a big lesson" after he was thrown out of the US Open 10 days ago for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball. Djokovic, a four-time Rome champion, next faces either Italian qualifier Marco Cecchinato or Filip Krajinovic.

Later, nine-time Rome champion Rafael Nadal was to make his return to competition after a seven-month absence against Pablo Carreño Busta. Also in the second round, Rome resident Matteo Berrettini defeated Argentina Federico Coria 7-5 6-1, and Marin Cilic beat sixth-seeded David Goffin 6-2 6-2.

In the women's tournament, Montenegrin qualifier Danka Kovinic eliminated sixth-seeded Belinda Bencic 6-3 6-1. The clay-court event, which was rescheduled from May because of the pandemic, is an important warmup for the rescheduled French Open, which starts in 11 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Novak Djokovic US Open Djokovic US Open Salvatore Caruso Italian Open
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp