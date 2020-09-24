WTA not bothered by tiny difference in Rome prize money

By PTI

ROME: Do not count the WTA among those who were either surprised or upset that Simona Halep earned 10 euros (about $12) less than Novak Djokovic did for winning the Italian Open.

On Tuesday, a day after the two finals in Rome, a spokeswoman for the women's professional tour  much like the head of the tournament itself  basically shrugged off the discrepancy, chalking it up to a matter of math.

This comes down to a simple rounding situation, that's all, WTA spokeswoman Amy Binder wrote in an email to The Associated Press.

A year ago, the difference between champion checks was much greater: The Italian Open is a top-tier Masters 1000 event for men (2019 champion Rafael Nadal earned about $1.1 million), and a second-tier Premier Five event for women (2019 champion Karolina Pliskova took home about $615,000).

This time, Halep and Djokovic each collected a winner's check of about $240,000, but Djokovic got slightly more than she did.

With spectators, a significant source of revenue, barred completely for most of the tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic  1,000 fans were allowed in for the semifinals and finals  the ATP and WTA reduced prize money in Rome.

The ATP cut prize money for the men by 40%; the WTA reduced the pot for the women by 32%.

The tours tell the tournament how much to hand out to players.

Look, all we do is organize the tournament, tournament director Sergio Palmieri said in a telephone interview.

The ATP decides how much to award their players and the WTA decides how much to award their players. And we pay. The only thing we do is pay.

The total financial commitment for the men was nearly 4 million euros ($4.5 million) this year in Rome, and nearly 1.7 million euros (nearly $2 million) for the women.

Palmieri noted that the men's and women's tournaments divide their prize money differently from round to round.

The pay difference comes during a week that marks the 50th anniversary of Billie Jean King and the other members of the Original 9 signing $1 contracts to launch the women's pro tennis circuit.

King has often said that she was moved to form the women's circuit after earning $600 for her 1970 Italian Open title  while Ilie Nastase took home $3,500 for winning the men's tournament the same year.