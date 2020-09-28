STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Petra Kvitova tops Oceane Dodin 6-3, 7-5 to advance in French Open 

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon winner, advanced from the first round for the 10th time in 11 appearances at Roland Garros.

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic plays a shot against France's Oceane Dodin in the first round match of the French Open. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: Petra Kvitova is through to the French Open second round after a 6-3, 7-5 win against Oceane Dodin under the new roof on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The Czech player's only first-round loss was in 2010.

She was a semi-finalist in 2012.

Ranked 11th, she is the No.7 seed at Roland Garros.

A forehand hit wide by 118th-ranked Dodin gave Kvitova a break of serve in the second set.

The 23-year-old from France was playing the 30-year-old Kvitova for the first time.

On outside courts that aren't protected by a roof like Chatrier, the rain that thwarted the start of play Monday morning has stopped and players have been called for their matches.

