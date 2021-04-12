STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Innsbruck and Turin join Madrid as hosts of Davis Cup Finals

The three venues selected are of similar playing conditions with good transport links and a strong overall infrastructure.

Published: 12th April 2021 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Tennis Racquet

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

MADRID: International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Monday approved the move to a three-city format from 2021 Davis Cup and as a result, Innsbruck and Turin were confirmed as co-hosts for the finals following successful bids.

Each city will host two of the six groups and one quarter-final. Madrid Arena in the Casa de Campo will also host semi-finals and final.

The ITF and Kosmos Tennis announced that the ITF Board has approved proposals to host the Davis Cup Finals 2021 across three cities. The Austrian city of Innsbruck and the Italian city of Turin have been selected to host the Finals alongside Madrid after submitting successful bids.

Each city will host two of the six groups, with Madrid staging two quarter-finals, and Innsbruck and Turin one quarter-final each. The Spanish capital will also host the semi-finals and final.

Matches in Madrid will be staged at the Madrid Arena in the Casa de Campo, while Innsbruck's Olympia-Halle and the Pala Alpitour Arena in Turin are the other two venues. The Finals will be held from November 25 until December 5 and played on hard court. The three-venue, 11-day format will improve the schedule for players, enhance the experience for fans and bring the competition to a wider audience.

The three venues selected are of similar playing conditions with good transport links and a strong overall infrastructure. Each stadium will host its national team at the group stage.

Albert Costa, director of the Davis Cup Finals said, ''We are very excited to bring the Davis Cup Finals to Innsbruck and Turin. Both cities submitted impressive bids that not only promise a world-class experience for players and fans, but also include stringent measures to ensure the health and safety of all in attendance. It was important to find two European cities that were well connected to Madrid, with similar playing conditions, to provide a smooth transition for players travelling from other venues. With the confirmation of the three venues, we are already working hard to offer the best possible event in 2021. We are also liaising closely with the Region of Madrid and the City Council as thanks to their support, Madrid remains as the main venue for this year."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Innsbruck Turin Madrid Davis Cup Finals Davis Cup
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp