STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Andy Murray begins Cincinnati campaign in style, beats Richard Gasquet

Andy Murray made good on a main draw wildcard to win his opening game against Richard Gasquet at the Western & Southern Open.

Published: 17th August 2021 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Former ATP World Number One Andy Murray

Former ATP World Number One Andy Murray (Photo | AP)

By IANS

CINCINNATI: Two-time champion Andy Murray of Britain made good on a main draw wildcard to win his opening game against Frenchman Richard Gasquet at the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday (IST).

In his first match since a third-round defeat to Denis Shapovalov at Wimbledon, the former world No. 1 ground out a 6-4, 6-4 victory over the world No. 53.

The Briton finished with 38 winners, including 15 aces, to Gasquet's 20 winners. He won 81 per cent of first-serve points to his opponent's 61 per cent and committed 28 unforced errors.

"I thought I did well. I moved pretty well for my first singles match in a while on hard courts," Murray said.

"Certainly, a little bit more confidence in my movement than when I played him a couple of years ago. It was my first match (in 2019) I'd played since (I had) the metal hip in so I was a bit apprehensive.

"He uses all the angles on the court really well and makes you move a lot so you need to move well against him and I did that tonight. I served good. I got a lot of free points on my serve. I thought I was taking control of the rallies when I had the opportunities so it was a good match," said Murray.

Gasquet had beaten Spaniards Fernando Verdasco and Jaume Munar in qualifying to take his place in the main draw and would have done well to remember his most recent encounter with Murray -- a straight-sets victory in his favour at this stage in Cincinnati two years ago.

It was Murray who held the advantage in the pair's ATP head-to-head and he improved that to 9-4 when he broke Gasquet for the last time to secure victory after one hour and 50 minutes. He awaits the winner of ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain.

"The courts and the balls are pretty fast. Obviously playing in the evening slows it down a little bit but that was to my advantage," Murray said.

"He played with a lot of spin and during the day the ball gets up very high but he wasn't able to get as high on me today so I was able to step in and control a lot of the points…

"It's amazing. They were saying it's the 16th year I've been here. I don't think I've played any tournament more than that," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andy Murray Richard Gasquet Western And Southern Open
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp