STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

No masks, vaccine proof to see matches at full-capacity US Open

Fueled by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus, new reported cases of COVID-19 in the US have topped 150,000 a day, the highest level since late January.

Published: 26th August 2021 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

US Open

Spectators watch a match during US Open 2017. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Spectators will not be required to wear masks or show proof of their vaccination status to attend matches at the US Open when the tennis tournament returns at full capacity next week, one year after all fans were banned from the event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The goal is not to prevent all cases of COVID. The goal, really, is to be certain that we don’t have an outbreak of COVID that’s going to be unusual or that we would regret,” Dr. Brian Hainline, a US Tennis Association first vice president and member of its medical advisory group, said on a conference call with reporters on Wednesday. “We’re still relying on the goodwill of people. The unvaccinated — although it’s not going to be enforced — they really should be wearing masks. I expect many vaccinated individuals are going to be wearing masks, as well."

The year's last Grand Slam tournament starts Monday in New York.

Fueled by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus, new reported cases of COVID-19 in the US have topped 150,000 a day, the highest level since late January.

Hainline and other USTA officials said Wednesday that the tournament's protocols are based on what has been laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York City Department of Public Health.

“This is not a USTA decision or a US Open decision. This is a decision made with New York City,” said Hainline, who is also the NCAA's chief medical officer.

While players and their team members are allowed to go out in the city during the tournament, a graphic distributed by the USTA reads in bold lettering: “It is highly recommended that everyone exercise caution, especially given the delta variant. Try to avoid large, crowded indoor settings. Socialize only among your team when indoors. Keep masks on indoors even with other fully vaccinated persons who are not in your support team.”

Players don't need to be vaccinated to compete; they will be tested for COVID-19 when they arrive in New York and then every four days. A positive result will force the player to isolate for 10 days and withdraw from the tournament.

Spectators won't need to fill out health questionnaires and will not have their temperatures taken to access the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. To eat indoors there, anyone 12 and older will need to show proof they’ve had at least one dose of a vaccine. All courts are considered outdoor venues — including, thanks to their air-filtration systems, Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium, even if their retractable roofs are closed because of rain.

That was also the case this year for the two arenas with roofs that can be closed at Wimbledon. But for much of that tournament, held in June and July, capacity was reduced to 50%, fans had to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test and they were told to wear masks while wandering the grounds of the All England Club.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Open coronavirus US coronavirus US Open 2021 social distancing covid protocols COVID-19
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp