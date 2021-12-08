STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Serena Williams not on January's Australian Open entry list

Williams hasn't played since retiring from her first-round match at Wimbledon with a right hamstring injury and her ranking has slipped to No.41.

Published: 08th December 2021 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Twenty three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams

Serena Williams (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Serena Williams was absent from the entry list released Wednesday for next month's Australian Open in a move that suggests the seven-time champion could skip the 2022 edition of the season-opening major.

Williams hasn't played since retiring from her first-round match at Wimbledon with a right hamstring injury and her ranking has slipped to No.41.

She won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the 2017 Australian Open, and was beaten in the semifinals this year by Naomi Osaka in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic was on the men's entry list at No.1 in a further indication that he'll be playing at Melbourne Park beginning Jan.17 despite Australia's strict regulations requiring all players, officials and fans to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Djokovic has declined to comment on his vaccination status in recent months, although he was included last week on the Serbian team for the ATP Cup which starts Jan.1 in Sydney.

The nine-time Australian Open champion is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the men's record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

Nadal is also entered for the Australian Open, which starts Jan.17, but Federer is skipping the tournament as he continues his recovery from surgery.

Daniil Medvedev, who ended Djokovic's bid for a calendar-year Grand Slam with a victory in the U.S.Open final, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev are listed above No.6 Nadal, who is not playing for Spain at the ATP Cup.

Ash Barty tops the women's entry list and will continue her quest to end a long drought for Australian women at the tournament.

No Australian woman has won the singles title since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

Defending champion Osaka is listed at No.13, one place below 2020 champion Sofia Kenin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Serena williams australian open
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp