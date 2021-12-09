STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Michael Dowse resigns as CEO of US Tennis Association

USTA Chairman of the Board and President Michael J McNulty III thanked Dowse for 'the steady hand he showed at a time of extraordinary challenge and uncertainty'.

US Tennis Association CEO Michael Dowse

US Tennis Association CEO Michael Dowse (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Associated Press

WHITE PLAINS: Michael Dowse is resigning as CEO of the US Tennis Association after about two years in the position, during which the coronavirus pandemic led to a zero-spectators US Open in 2020 and an increase in participation in the sport.

The USTA announced on Wednesday that Dowse is stepping down effective March 1. He was hired to lead the governing body of tennis in the United States in October 2019 and his tenure began the following January.

In a press release, USTA Chairman of the Board and President Michael J McNulty III thanked Dowse for "the steady hand he showed at a time of extraordinary challenge and uncertainty. He helped navigate the USTA through two years of pandemic, staged two US Opens at a time when many thought it would be impossible, and helped refocus the USTA on its mission of growing the sport at the local level".

The USTA Board will conduct a search for a new CEO.

