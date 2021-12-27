STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

World number five Andrey Rublev tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of ATP Cup

Earlier, Rafael Nadal and his coach Carlos Moya along with Denis Shapovalov, Olympic tennis champion Belinda Bencic and Tunisian Ons Jabeur have tested positive for COVID-19.

Published: 27th December 2021 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev

Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev (Photo| AP)

By ANI

BARCELONA: World number five Andrey Rublev has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed on Monday. The Russian is the fifth player to test positive for the virus after playing at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, this month.

Earlier, Rafael Nadal and his coach Carlos Moya along with Denis Shapovalov, Olympic tennis champion Belinda Bencic and Tunisian Ons Jabeur have tested positive for COVID-19 following their participation in the exhibition event in UAE.

"I am currently in Barcelona and unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. I am in isolation and following all the protocols under the supervision of doctors. As you know, I am fully vaccinated and was preparing for tournaments - ATP Cup and Australian Open. Now I have to recover and I will go to Melbourne only when it will be safe for everyone," he wrote on Twitter.

Rublev who is currently in Barcelona is isolated with minimal symptoms. The 24-year-old was slated to play for Russia in the ATP Cup from January 1. Season's first Grand Slam, the Australian Open begins on January 17 in Melbourne.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andrey Rublev COVID19 Coronavirus ATP Cup Tennis COVID Australian Open
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp