STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova tests positive for COVID-19

Pavlyuchenkova is coming off one of her best seasons, after making her first Grand Slam final in June, a loss to Barbora Krejcikova at Roland Garros.

Published: 30th December 2021 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova . (Photo | AP)

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova . (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE: French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has tested positive for COVID-19, casting doubt on her place in the Australian Open beginning January 17.

The 30-year-old Russian confirmed she has the coronavirus and is isolating after arriving in Australia on Tuesday.

“I was fully vaccinated and was preparing for the start of the season in Dubai,” Pavlyuchenkova said on social media Thursday. “But we live in a very difficult and unpredictable time. Right now I am in complete isolation, in a special hotel and following all the protocols under the supervision of doctors.

“Now it’s important to take care of yourself and the health of others. I'll be back on court when it’s safe for everyone.”

Pavlyuchenkova is coming off one of her best seasons. After making her first Grand Slam final in June, a loss to Barbora Krejcikova at Roland Garros.

Pavlyuchenkova is now ranked a career-high 11th. She led Russia to the Billie Jean Cup, formerly the Fed Cup, in November, and in August teamed with Andrey Rublev to win mixed doubles gold for Russia at the Tokyo Olympics.

Pavlyuchenkova, whose best result at Melbourne Park is reaching the quarterfinals in 2017, 2019 and 2020, is still searching for her first major singles title.

The opening event of the women’s season is the WTA 500 in Adelaide, starting on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova COVID-19 Australian Open
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp