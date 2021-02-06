STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Felix Auger-Aliassime to face Dan Evans in Murray River Open final

Felix Auger-Aliassime powered into his seventh ATP final, setting up a clash with Dan Evans after sweeping past Corentin Moutet 6-1, 6-2.

Published: 06th February 2021 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime

Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Canadian young gun Felix Auger-Aliassime powered into his seventh ATP final Saturday, setting up a clash with Britain's Dan Evans after sweeping past France's Corentin Moutet 6-1, 6-2.

The 20-year-old, who is searching for a first title, said he was constantly improving.

"I feel like I'm being more and more mature with how I play, being more steady," he said, after making the Murray River Open decider. 

"At least my feeling is that I'm able to bring more consistency through the matches and hopefully through the weeks. 

"We're only in week one (of the new season). But that's really my goal this week, bring my best level every week and really do the things that are in my control really well."

Evans, who had the best season of his career in 2020, climbing to a career-high 28, hasn't dropped a set so far and comfortably beat France's Jeremy Chardy 6-2, 6-2.

"He had an impressive win today," Auger-Aliassime said of Evans.

"It shows how good he is as a player. He's been here for a very long time. He's been steady. I know he has a lot of weapons in his game."

Meanwhile, Italy's Stefano Travaglia moved into a maiden ATP final after beating Brazil's Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-finals of the Great Ocean Road Open.

He will play 19-year-old Jannik Sinner, who in November became the youngest ATP champion in 12 years when he won in Sofia.

Sinner fought past Russia's Karen Khachanov 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 7-6 (7/4) to earn his chance at another crown.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Felix Auger Aliassime Dan Evans Murray River Open Final Murray River Open Final 2021 Murray River Open
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp