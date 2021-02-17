STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev powers past fellow Rublev to reach semi-finals

Medvedev, who has never lost to Rublev in four meetings, created the first breakpoint of the match in the fourth game.

Published: 17th February 2021 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Russia's Daniil Medvedev hits a forehand return to compatriot Andrey Rublev during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev hits a forehand return to compatriot Andrey Rublev during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev defeated compatriot Andrey Rublev to sail into the semi-finals of the ongoing Australian Open on Wednesday.

Medvedev sealed the 125-minute long match after a victory over Rublev 7-5 6-3 6-2. Medvedev, who has never lost to Rublev in four meetings, created the first breakpoint of the match in the fourth game.

The World No. four Medvedev continued his winning momentum and clinched the game in three consecutive sets. Medvedev won 80 per cent of first serves and struck 14 aces to Rublev's eight.

Earlier, world no. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated Germany's Alexander Zverev in the tournament at the Rod Laver Arena to register a place in the semi-finals.

It was an intense clash between the two top-ranked players as the sixth-ranked Zverev fought till the end against the Serbian in a bid to progress to the next round of the tournament.

Djokovic came from behind and after losing the first set he won the clash 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(8) that lasted for three hours and 30 minutes.

German started the game on a high note as he clinched the first set in a tie-breaker despite facing a tough challenge from the world number one.

After going down in the match, Djokovic came out with all guns blazing and claimed the next two sets easily. He won five games in a row to steal the third set from Zverev, taking it 6-4.

In the fourth set, Zverev took the early lead but he could not hold it long as Djokovic saved nine of 12 break points, including a set point at 5-6 in the fourth set with an ace, to earn his sixth ATP head to head victory in eight matches against Zverev on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old has now won 11 straight matches against top 10 players at Melbourne Park, dating back to his quarter-final loss to eventual champion Stan Wawrinka in 2014.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australian Open Daniil Medvedev Andrey Rublev
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp