STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Coco Gauff advances to semifinals at Adelaide International

Coco Gauff advanced to the Adelaide International semifinals after three-set wins on the Memorial Drive hard courts.

Published: 25th February 2021 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Coco Gauff has won five straight matches, including two in qualifying in Adelaide.

Coco Gauff has won five straight matches, including two in qualifying in Adelaide. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ADELAIDE: Coco Gauff and Jil Teichmann have advanced to the Adelaide International semifinals after three-set wins on the Memorial Drive hard courts Thursday.

Teichmann beat Anastasija Sevastova 6-4 ,6-7 (8), 7-5 and was later joined by 16-year-old Gauff, who beat fellow American Shelby Rogers 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Teichmann had five match points in the second-set tiebreaker but was unable to close it out.

The 23-year-old Swiss player was then forced to save two match points while trailing 5-4 in the third.

"It was a rollercoaster and what I felt was nerves," Teichmann said.

"It was a very tense match, very long rallies every time. Anastasija is a tough player and you have to play every point and every game, doesn't matter if you're serving or returning."

Gauff has won five straight matches, including two in qualifying in Adelaide, since her second-round loss to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina at the Australian Open.

She and Rogers had an extended rally in the ninth game of the third set, which Gauff won after setting up game point with an incredible cross-court return.

In later quarterfinals, French Open champion Iga Swiatek is against American Danielle Collins and second-seeded Belinda Benic takes on Storm Sanders.

Gauff will play either Bencic or Sanders in the semis, and Teichmann will play the winner of the Swiatek vs Collins match.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coco Gauff Adelaide International WTA Adelaide International WTA
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp