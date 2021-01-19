STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This virus is no joke: Sania Mirza reveals she had contracted COVID-19 but recovered

Published: 19th January 2021 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Tuesday revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month but has recovered since then.

The six-time Grand Slam winner put up an emotional post on her official Twitter account to make the announcement.

"Just a bit of info as to what's been going on since the year began..I had contracted covid 19 - I am healthy and absolutely fine now by grace of the almighty but I just wanted to share my experience," Sania wrote.

The 34-year-old said she didn't experience any severe symptoms of the dreaded virus but it was difficult staying away from her son.

"I was lucky to not have any major symptoms for the most part of it, but I was in isolation and the toughest part was to stay away from my 2-year-old and family."

Sania said she had contracted the virus despite taking all precautions and urged everyone to wear masks and continue washing their hands.

"..this virus is no joke, I took all the precautions as I could but still contracted it ..we must do everything we can to protect our friends and family..wear your masks, wash your hands and protect yourself and your loved ones..we are in this fight together," she said. Sharing her experience, Sania said staying in isolation away from her family was "scary".

"I can't even imagine what ppl and their families are going through when ppl are sick in hospital all alone and by themselves..it was scary as you aren't very sure what to expect and hear so many different things and stories.

"..you get a new symptom everyday and the uncertainty of it is extremely hard to deal with not just physically but mentally and emotionally as well."

