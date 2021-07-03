STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Love at the double: Divij Sharan's Wimbledon dream of teaming up with wife Samantha comes true

Sharan, 35, and Murray Sharan, 33, beat Uruguayan Ariel Behar and Kazakh Galina Voskoboeva 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in a match that had a lengthy interruption due to a ball girl being injured.

Published: 03rd July 2021 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

India's Divij Sharan (L) and Britain's Samantha Murray Sharan celebrate winning a point as they play against Uruguay's Ariel Behar and Kazakhstan's Galina Voskoboeva. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Divij Sharan and his wife Samantha Murray Sharan's dream of playing at Wimbledon together finally reached fruition after seven years -- and to top it all they won their first round mixed doubles match on Friday.

Sharan, 35, and Murray Sharan, 33, beat Uruguayan Ariel Behar and Kazakh Galina Voskoboeva 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in a match that had a lengthy interruption due to a ball girl being injured.

During the thrilling three-setter on Court Four they restrained themselves in touching elbows after points but at the end they allowed themselves a hug....or two.

Their restraint is in line with the husband and wife pair admitting neither of them are very outgoing.

This was clear from the outset when their doubles partners at the time -- who knew each other -- introduced them at a tournament in 2012.

"Neither of us are particularly outgoing so we still don't know how we managed to speak to each other," said Samantha.

"One of us eventually plucked up the courage to speak finally!"

It took another six months before they crossed paths again and then Cupid worked his magic.

"I was training before a tournament which he was playing in," said Murray Sharan.

"I ended up there on my own and I trained with him and his group.

"We spent a lot of time together for the next few months and now here we are!" she added laughing.

- 'Long time coming!' -

They have been a couple for eight years and in 2019 not satisfied with tying the knot once in Manchester in July they then repeated it in India in November.

"We decided to have two ceremonies so that we were able to celebrate both of our cultures and traditions which are important to us, with our family and friends from each side," Sharan said at the time.

Their efforts, though, to play at Wimbledon did not meet with similar success.

"In 2014 we signed up but did not get in to Wimbledon," she added.

"In the meantime Divij played with other partners as I was not highly enough ranked.

"It's been a long time coming!"

Both were able to fine-tune their skills together -- "volleying in the back garden" said Sharan -- during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown which other mixed doubles partners were unable to do as they did not live together. 

"We also watch each other's games so we instinctively know our moves," said Murray Sharan.

For Murray Sharan, Friday's victory tasted even sweeter as it was her first ever victory at a Grand Slam tournament -- Sharan has gone as far as the quarter-finals in the 2018 men's doubles at Wimbledon.

"This time round we said we would stick with each other and got in as alternates so it is very special to share the court with Sam.

"It is the first win for Sam at a Grand Slam as well so it is extra special."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Divij Sharan Samantha Murray Sharan Wimbledon Ariel Behar Galina Voskoboeva
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp