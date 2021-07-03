STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sania Mirza and Mattek-Sands exit Wimbledon women's doubles 

Published: 03rd July 2021 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

Sania Mirza (L) and Bethanie Mattek-Sands

Sania Mirza (L) and Bethanie Mattek-Sands. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: Indian star Sania Mirza and her American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands on Saturday bowed out of the women's doubles event at the Wimbledon Championships following a straight-set defeat, here.

Mirza, who has returned to grass court Grand Slam after three years, and Mattek-Sands lost 4-6 3-6 to the Russian pair of Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova in one hour and 28 minutes.

Mirza is still alive in the tournament as she will play in the mixed doubles second round with compatriot Rohan Bopanna.

