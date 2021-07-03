STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Such an honour and privilege to play against Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna: Ankita Raina

Ankita Raina said it was a privilege to play against the Indian mixed doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna.

Published: 03rd July 2021 04:06 PM

Indian tennis star Ankita Raina

Indian tennis star Ankita Raina (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LONDON: After bowing out of the Wimbledon, Ankita Raina said it was a privilege to play against the Indian mixed doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna.

Sania and her mixed doubles partner Bopanna defeated compatriots Ankita and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the first round of the ongoing Wimbledon Championships on Friday. Sania and Bopanna beat Ankita and Ramanathan in two straight sets 6-2, 7-6.

"What an incredible couple of days! It's been an extremely special experience to take court at @wimbledon for the main draw for the first time, the results can always get better. Thank you @lauredn1092, I really enjoyed playing with you and thank you @ramkumar_ramanathan," tweeted Ankita.

In another tweet, she said: "Such an honour and privilege to play against @mirzasaniar and @rohanbopanna0403. It's definitely going to take some time for all this to sink in. But thank you everyone for making it so special. Love to all supporting back home."

On Thursday, Ankita Raina had bowed out of the women's doubles competition as well. Ankita's debut at Wimbledon's main draw in Women's doubles ended in disappointment as the duo of Ankita and American player Lauren Davis bowed out in straight sets to the US pair of Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula.

The 14th seed thumped the pair of Ankita-Davis 6-3, 6-2 in 1 hour and 10 minutes on Court 11.

Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina will represent India in Women's Doubles in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

