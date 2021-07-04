STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coco Gauff reaches Wimbledon 4th round again

Coco Gauff of the US plays a return to Slovenia's Kaja Juvan during the women's singles third round match on day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday July 3, 2021.

Coco Gauff of the US plays a return to Slovenia's Kaja Juvan during the women's singles third round match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday July 3, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

Coco Gauff is back into the second week of Wimbledon.

The 17-year-old American matched her breakout result from 2019 by reaching the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Kaja Juvan on Centre Court.

Gauff finished with 21 winners and broke her opponent five times.

Gauff will face former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber on Monday.

In men's play, No.7-seeded Matteo Berrettini advanced with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win over Aljaz Bedene.

Emma Raducanu became the youngest British woman to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon in the Open era.

The 18-year-old Raducanu converted her third match point to beat veteran Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 7-5 on No.1 Court.

She is playing in her first Grand Slam tournament.

Raducanu won eight straight games to take a 3-0 lead in the second set, then struggled to put away Cirstea.

She failed to convert three straight break points in the next game, then was broken and missed another five break points at 4-3.

She needed another three attempts in the final game before Cirstea netted a forehand to end the match.

Deborah Jevans was the previous youngest British woman to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon at age 19 in 1979.

Former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber turned her third-round match around completely after a rain delay to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 2-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Kerber trailed 5-1 in the first set when play was halted for about 90 minutes but dominated her Belarusian opponent when the match resumed.

Kerber is the only former women's champion left in the draw.

Sasnovich advanced from the first round when Serena Williams had to retire with an injury in the first set.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp