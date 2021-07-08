STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australia's Ashleigh Barty into first Wimbledon final as she beats 2018 winner Angelique Kerber

The 25-year-old Australian will play either former world number one Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic or Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday's final.

Published: 08th July 2021 08:01 PM

Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates after defeating Germany's Angelique Kerber during the women's singles semifinals match on day ten of the Wimbledon. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Ashleigh Barty reached her first Wimbledon final on Thursday, 10 years after being crowned junior champion, beating 2018 winner Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (7/3).

Barty is the first Australian woman to reach the final since her idol and mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley won her second title in 1980.

"It's incredible, it was as close to as good a tennis match that I have ever played," said Barty who fired eight aces and 38 winners. 

"It was a hell of a match from the first ball."

"I am really proud of myself and my team. It's been an incredible journey, full of ups and downs."

Barty recovered from 1-4 down in the second set to triumph and move one win away from capturing a second Grand Slam title after her 2019 French Open victory. 

