A quick revisit to Novak Djokovic's five memorable Grand Slam match wins ahead of Wimbledon final

His semi-final against Rafael Nadal in 2018 Wimbledon was another classic with Djokovic saving five break points in the fifth set before triumphing 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (11/9), 3-6, 10-8. 

Published: 10th July 2021 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning a point against Canada's Denis Shapovalov during the men's singles semifinals match on day eleven of the Wimbledon. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Five memorable Novak Djokovic match wins at the Grand Slams ahead of the world number one's appearance in his seventh Wimbledon final on Sunday against Italy's Matteo Berrettini:

2012 - Australian Open final

-- In the longest ever Grand Slam final at five hours and 53 minutes, Djokovic came back from 4-2 down in the fifth set to defeat Rafael Nadal 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 7-5.

It was the third successive Slam final that Djokovic and Nadal had contested, and saw the Serb extend his winning streak over Nadal to seven straight matches.

"I think it comes out on the top because, just the fact that we played almost six hours is incredible," said Djokovic when asked if it had been his greatest ever match.

2014 - Wimbledon final

-- Djokovic ended Roger Federer's hopes of a record eighth Wimbledon title with a 6-7 (7/9), 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 6-4 triumph to win his second Wimbledon and seventh Grand Slam title.

Djokovic overcame squandering a championship point in the fourth set where he led 5-2 as he ended a streak of three losses in finals at the majors.

"After losing the fourth set it wasn't easy to go on and win the fifth set, I don't know how I did it," said Djokovic who also reclaimed the world number one spot from Rafael Nadal.

2018 - Wimbledon semi-final 

-- Just weeks before Wimbledon, Djokovic had suffered a shock quarter-final exit at the French Open at the hands of Marco Cecchinato, the world number 72 from Italy, and had even threatened to skip the grasscourt Grand Slam.

His semi-final against Rafael Nadal was another classic with Djokovic saving five break points in the fifth set before triumphing 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (11/9), 3-6, 10-8 after five hours and 15 minutes. 

"One of the longest matches of my career. I am overwhelmed," said Djokovic.

Nadal said: "I have not much more inside me. I gave it my best."

2019 - Wimbledon final

-- Djokovic triumphed over Roger Federer 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 13-12 (7/3) having saved two championship points in the tournament's longest ever final and which was settled by an historic tie-break.

The Serb claimed his fifth Wimbledon title, taking his Grand Slam tally to 16 after 4 hours and 57 minutes on a court where most spectators were firmly behind the Swiss who was 37 at the time.

"When the crowd is chanting 'Roger' I hear 'Novak'," said Djokovic, the first man since Bob Falkenburg in 1948 to win the Wimbledon title having saved match points.

2021 - French Open semi-final

-- In their 58th career clash, Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 as the 13-time champion from Spain suffered just his third loss at Roland Garros in 108 matches stretching back to his 2005 title-winning debut.

