STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

'It is not the end, it is the beginning,' vows gallant loser Matteo Berrettini

The 25-year-old Italian showed great pluck to come from a break down and win the first set before the Serb gathered himself and won 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 for a record equalling 20th Grand Slam.

Published: 12th July 2021 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left holds the winners trophy after he defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini who holds his runners-up plate as they pose for a photograph. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Matteo Berrettini says his valiant effort in losing to Novak Djokovic in four sets in the Wimbledon final on Sunday is "not the end, it is the beginning" and he believes he can one day lift the trophy at the All England Club.   

The 25-year-old Italian showed great pluck to come from a break down and win the first set before the Serb gathered himself and won 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 for a record equalling 20th Grand Slam and sixth Wimbledon title.

"It is not the end, it is the beginning for me," said Berrettini, appearing in his first Grand Slam final.

Berrettini said he would draw on Djokovic's example of how he improved himself as a player and hopefully become Italy's first Grand Slam male winner since Adriano Panatta at the 1976 French Open.

Berrettini -- the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon singles final -- also lost in four sets to Djokovic in last month's French Open quarter-finals. .

"In order to win against him (Djokovic), I have to improve more," said Berrettini.

"Like he said, he was losing against Rafa and Roger, and thanks to them he improved.

"That's what I'll try to do. Thanks to him, I'm going to try to get better."

Berrettini may have had the majority of the 15,000 capacity Centre Court crowd behind him -- some of them dressed in Italy football shirts ahead of Sunday's Euro 2020 final with England -- but he said he would need more than that if he is to beat Djokovic.

"Obviously now beating him, it means to be, like, the best player in the world right now, not just because he's No. 1 but because he showed week after week that he's the best player," said Berrettini.

"He's winning the big titles. He's really the toughest player to beat.

"Probably it would mean even more if you're able to win against Novak in the finals."

Berrettini may have fallen short this time but he has gained the respect of former champions like Boris Becker.

Indeed he came close to becoming the first player since Becker in 1985 to win the prestigious Queen's tournament on debut and add the Wimbledon crown a few weeks later.

- 'I can do it' -

"The most important thing for me is that right now I'm losing -- obviously you can lose to anyone, but I'm losing against the best players in the world," he said.

"In Paris I lost against him (Djokovic), and he won the tournament.

"In Queen's I won, and then I lost against him again here. It means that my level is growing.

"It means my weapons and my tennis in general is growing. That's the right path."

Berrettini said he was "pissed" at losing and he had not played up to the standards he had hoped for but he has taken enough out of the fortnight to know one thing.

"I know that I can do it," he said. "I know that I can win this title.

"I'm not sure if I'm going to do it, but I know I can do it.

"So that's what I'm going to do in the next weeks, in the next months and years: try to lift the trophy."

Berrettini wore strapping round his left thigh from the outset but said it had nothing to do with his defeat.

"I have a pain in my leg. Luckily it's nothing dangerous. I didn't lose for that," he said.

Berrettini's Australian girlfriend Ajla Tomljanovic -- who reached the quarter-finals in the singles -- and his family watched with his father Luca fingering his electronic cigarette anxiously.

Berrettini paid tribute to them.

"Without my family, friends and team all this would not have been possible so I just say Grazie Grazie."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Matteo Berrettini Novak Djokovic Wimbledon
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp