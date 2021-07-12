Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer: Big three of tennis dominate like no other

By IANS

LONDON: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's eighth win at Wimbledon is the 17th Grand Slam title out of last 18 won by the top three of tennis.

Since the start of the year 2017, Roger Federer has won three, Djokovic eight and Rafael Nadal six major titles. Austria's Dominic Thiem is the only one who managed to sneak in among the top three, winning the US Open title in 2020.

Dokovic has now joined Federer and Nadal as the men's players with most Grand Slam singles titles. They all have 20 titles each.

Since the start of 2004, the three have won 84 per cent of the Grand Slam titles i.e. out of the last 70 major tournaments, the trio has won as many as 59.

The other 11 titles have been shared between Stan Wawrinka (3 titles), Andy Murray (3), Gaston Gaudio, Marat Safin, Juan Martin del Potro, Marin Cilic and Thiem.