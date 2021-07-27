ZEE5 brings 'Break Point' genre-breaking show featuring Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: One of the top OTT players, ZEE5 continues to produce engaging and high-impact content. Adding to their list of marquee shows is 'Break Point'.

"We have announced our marquee show 'Break Point', wherein we are collaborating with brilliant filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari to embark on an incredible journey of hope, ambition, and conflict by narrating the story of India's biggest tennis heroes Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi," Nimisha Pandey, Head - Hindi Originals, ZEE5 India told IANS.

Elaborating on the latest show, she added: "'Break Point' is a genre-breaking show. It is a dramatic story of the two living legends of Indian tennis and their journey, portraying the trajectory of their highs and lows. It is not a dramatisation as it features 'Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi' themselves. The story showcases them sharing their anecdotes with the audience. In a nutshell, there is a unique and engaging treatment being given to the story enabling audiences a peek into the lives of these two iconic figures, which a lot of their fans have been curious about."

ZEE5 is known to collaborate with other content players to create an OTT ecosystem. Sharing the OTT collaborations, she said: "We endeavour to develop a robust content slate that caters to the diverse needs of our consumers. Therefore, through our collaborations, we aim to curate path-breaking content that keeps our viewers constantly engaged on the platform. We recently announced a collaboration with TVF to bring originals and subsequent new seasons of TVF shows on our SVOD platform like 'Pitchers', 'Tripling', 'Humorously Yours', 'Engineering Girls', 'The Aam Aadmi Family', and more."

Nimisha sees a forward trend of collaborations between different content creators. She said: "We strongly believe that the platforms are only as good as the creators they collaborate with. Hence, our constant quest is to widen our spectrum of collaboration by engaging with the best of the talent in the industry."

She added: "We are as excited to work with big content studios as we are with independent passionate storytellers. And, by synchronising well-crafted ideas and a shared vision, we aim to bring invigorating stories to our viewers to constantly captivate their minds. ZEE5's mosaic of content is a testimony of the diverse nature of our content offerings which leaves viewers spoiled for choice."

ZEE5 is releasing a lot of regional content lately. Nimisha said: "We have identified multiple cohorts, and we continue to unearth more as we tap into different languages and geographies to understand the content preferences of our audience and delivering bespoke stories for satisfying their appetite for on-demand entertainment."

She added: "At ZEE5, we have an extensive library of content that spans across 12 languages that can satiate the audience's demand to consume content in their native languages. For a more diversified viewing experience, we have dubbed popular language content into Hindi and other languages to make it palatable for viewers across the country. Our show 'SOS', which was dubbed in Tamil and Telugu is garnering great response from the viewers."