Alexander Zverev downs Kei Nishikori to reach French Open last eight

Sixth seed Zverev will face world number 46 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain for a place in the last four. 

Published: 07th June 2021 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Germany's Alexander Zverev, right, shakes hands with Japan's Kei Nishikori, after he defeated him in their fourth round match on day 8, of the French Open. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Alexander Zverev progressed to the French Open quarter-finals for the third time in four years on Sunday with a crushing 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 win over Japan's Kei Nishikori.

"I played incredible, I played a very good match but the tournament isn't over," said Zverev.

"I'm into the quarter-finals but I've hopefully got three matches left and we'll see how those go."

Zverev has won his past 12 sets at Roland Garros after recovering from two sets down against qualifier Oscar Otte in the first round.

"If I play my best tennis I'm difficult to beat," he added.

Zverev is the second German man in the Open era to reach three quarter-finals in Paris after Boris Becker (1986-87, 1989 and 1991).

