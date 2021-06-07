STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
French Open: I love the attention, says Tsitsipas after reaching quarters

Tsitsipas posted his 20th clay-court victory of the season by defeating Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 and set up a quarter-final clash against World No.2 Daniil Medvedev.

Published: 07th June 2021 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Stefanos Tsitsipas. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PARIS: Greece tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas does not shy away from any attention or playing in front of people, in fact, he loves it.

"I love it, I love playing with people, I love the attention... Here at Roland-Garros, they appreciate good tennis. It's a privilege, it's a great sensation and feeling for me," declared the 22-year-old during his on-court interview with Fabrice Santoro, switching to French to finish.

"J'adore Paris, j'adore la terre battue. I love Paris, I love clay."

The Greek then proceeded to take some drop-shot advice from Santoro, who reached the fourth round at Roland-Garros in 1991 and 2001.

"I felt good, I felt my tactics were working well. I did miss a couple of drop shots, I feel like I would need your touch there," chuckled Tsitsipas. "Overall I felt great. Credit to Pablo, we've played each other a couple of times, on different surfaces, and he always brings out the best in my game."

Current World No. 2, Daniil Medvedev is well aware of Tsitsipas's exploits and is not taking him lightly and feels he has become one of the men to beat on clay.

"Playing Stefanos in quarters, by the results this year on clay, he's definitely in top three, top four, together with Sascha, Novak, and Rafa on clay," Medvedev said. "I'm really looking forward to this match." 

