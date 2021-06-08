STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

French Open quarter-finalist Barbora Krejcikova 'locked herself away, cried' before match

Krejcikova, ranked 33 in the world, defeated America's Sloane Stephens, the 2018 runner-up in Paris, 6-2, 6-0 to record a ninth successive win on the tour.

Published: 08th June 2021 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova celebrates after defeating United States's Sloane Stephens during their fourth round match on day 9, of the French Open. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Barbora Krejcikova reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final at the French Open on Monday but only after locking herself in the physiotherapist's office, thinking she didn't want to play.

Krejcikova, ranked 33 in the world, defeated America's Sloane Stephens, the 2018 runner-up in Paris, 6-2, 6-0 to record a ninth successive win on the tour having arrived in Paris on the back of a maiden singles title in Strasbourg.

However, she admitted she was so stressed out by the day that she broke down in tears deep inside Court Suzanne Lenglen.

"I woke up and I just felt really bad. I don't know why or what for and half an hour before the match, I didn't even want to step on the court," said the 25-year-old.

"I had to lock myself in the physio room and I had to talk to my psychologist. actually -- I was actually crying."

She added: "She told me if you can overcome this, what you feel right now, it's going to be a huge win. Win on the court or lose on the court, it's going to be a personal win."

Krejcikova, a former doubles champion at Roland Garros, will face 17-year-old Coco Gauff of the United States for a place in the semi-finals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Barbora Krejcikova French Open Sloane Stephens
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp