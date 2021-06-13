STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Krejcikova completes titles sweep in Paris with Siniakova

Less than 24 hours after she claimed her maiden singles slam title, Krejcikova became the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to lift both trophies at the clay-court major.

Published: 13th June 2021 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova, right, and compatriot Katerina Siniakova kiss the cup after winning the women's doubles final match in French Open. (

By PTI

PARIS: French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova completed a rare sweep of titles at Roland Garros as she won a third women's doubles major trophy with fellow Czech teammate Katerina Siniakova on Sunday.

Less than 24 hours after she claimed her maiden singles slam title, Krejcikova became the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to lift both trophies at the clay-court major.

Only seven women have completed the titles sweep at Roland Garros.

"Right now after all of this happened, this last two weeks, last two days, I feel really relieved and relaxed," Krejcikova said.

"I just know from now on I can really enjoy because I have pretty much achieved everything I really wanted. Now I can just improve, that's the only thing I can do, just improving."

In addition to her pair of trophies, Krejcikova will reclaim the No.1 spot in the doubles rankings next week.

"We will have a little bit glass of champagne," Krejcikova said.

I already said I don't really drink but I think it's a time to actually celebrate it. I think we going to really enjoy."

Krejcikova, who defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for the women's singles title on Saturday, also became the first player to sweep both titles at any Grand Slam tournament since Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2016.

Krejcikova and Siniakova are both 25 but have extensive experience playing together, having started their partnership in the juniors back in 2013.

It clearly showed in their 6-4, 6-2 win over Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Iga Swiatek in Sunday's final as they converted five of their seven break points.

After racing to a 4-0 lead in the opening set, they resisted a late comeback from their rivals with an efficient display at the net.

Krejcikova served out the set at love as Mattek-Sands missed a tough backhand volley.

The Czech pair won the last four games and sealed the match with Siniakova's final backhand winner.

Siniakova and Krejcikova had already won in Paris in 2018 and claimed the Wimbledon trophy the same year.

"I'm just really happy that we have another title and looking forward we going to continue with our cooperation in Wimbledon and also for the Olympics," Krejcikova said.

I hope there's going to be a bright future for us."

Swiatek was the defending singles champion in Paris but bowed out in the quarterfinals this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krejcikova French open doubles title Katerina Sinaikova
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp