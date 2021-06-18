STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

US Open champion Dominic Thiem joins Rafael Nadal in Olympics snub

World number five Thiem said he wanted to concentrate on Wimbledon and then defending his only Grand Slam title in New York.

Published: 18th June 2021 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: US Open champion Dominic Thiem on Thursday joined Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal in withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics.

World number five Thiem said he wanted to concentrate on Wimbledon and then defending his only Grand Slam title in New York.

"Hi everybody, I have some sad news to share with you all. After talking with my team and analysing the situation I have taken the very difficult decision to withdraw from competing in the Tokyo Olympics," the 27-year-old Austrian wrote on Twitter.

"For me, like all athletes, taking part in the Olympics and representing my country is a huge honour and that makes this decision even tougher. 

"However, 2021 did not start as expected and I don't feel ready to play my best in Tokyo.

"My goal is to work hard the coming weeks, give my best at Wimbledon and keep training and hopefully defend my US Open title."

Thiem was knocked out of the French Open in the first round despite being a two-time runner-up in Paris.

Earlier Thursday, Nadal said he was pulling out of the Olympics and Wimbledon in an effort "to prolong my career".

The 35-year-old Nadal was a gold medallist in singles in Beijing in 2008.

He is also a two-time Wimbledon champion.

Thiem also missed the 2016 Rio Olympics due to fears over the Zika virus.

"I am young and I hope to be able to play for Austria at the Olympics in Paris 2024," he added on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dominic Thiem Rafael Nadal Tokyo Olympics US Open Wimbledon
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp