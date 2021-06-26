STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Angelique Kerber downs Petra Kvitova on grass to reach Bad Homburg final

Angelique Kerber, the 2018 Wimbledon champion, is into her first WTA final since 2019 having come out on top in the evening semi-final.

Published: 26th June 2021 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Former WTA World Number One Angelique Kerber

Former WTA World Number One Angelique Kerber (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Former world number one Angelique Kerber boosted her Wimbledon hopes next week by beating two-time former champion Petra Kvitova on grass Friday to reach the final at the WTA Bad Homburg tournament.

Kerber, the 2018 Wimbledon champion, is into her first WTA final since 2019 having come out on top 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) in the evening semi-final.

"It's unbelievable, I have goosebumps," said Kerber, a three-time Grand Slam winner, after being given a standing ovation by the home crowd.

"I have worked hard in the last few months to come back. And it was worth it."

She will now play Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in Saturday's final.

Kvitova, the world number 12, withdrew from the French Open after tearing an ankle ligament in a freak accident as she walked out of a TV studio in Paris.

Yet the two-time Wimbledon champion gave as good as she got on grass against Kerber, with both players breaking each other three times in the deciding set before the German held her nerve in the tie-breaker.

As rain washed out Thursday's schedule, Kerber won her quarter-final on Friday morning, to claim a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 over Amanda Anisimova of the USA.

Kerber then backed it up hours later with another three sets victory in the semi-final.

"I can't remember the last time I played two matches in one day, let alone six sets," she said.

Earlier, Siniakova booked her place in the final with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in the last four.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Angelique Kerber Bad Homburg Tournament Petra Kvitova
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp