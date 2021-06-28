STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Britain's Konta out of Wimbledon because of COVID-19 contact

The All England Club said the 27th-seeded Konta was determined to have been in close contact with the team member and so is required to self-isolate for 10 days.

Published: 28th June 2021 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

WTA World Number 14 Johanna Konta

WTA World Number 14 Johanna Konta (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WIMBLEDON: Three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Johanna Konta, the only British woman seeded in singles at Wimbledon, was dropped from the tournament because a member of her team tested positive for COVID-19.

The All England Club said the 27th-seeded Konta was determined to have been in close contact with the team member and so is required to self-isolate for 10 days.

The Grand Slam tournament begins Monday.

It was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, the first time since 1945 that Wimbledon wasn't contested.

Konta, a semifinalist at Wimbledon in 2017, is the first singles player in either the women's or men's bracket to be withdrawn from the field because of coronavirus protocols.

The 30-year-old Konta also was a semifinalist at the Australian Open in 2016 and the French Open in 2019.

She spoke to reporters Saturday during a pre-tournament video conference about how unusual it is that she  and her team members  must stay at a hotel during the fortnight instead of her area home because of the All England Club's attempt to create what it is calling a minimized risk environment, with COVID-19 testing and a track-and-trace program.

In terms of the bubble life,' it is very odd. It's odd to drive past, kind of, my home every day on the way to Wimbledon. Kind of half an hour into the journey, I'm like, Oh, OK. That is odd,' Konta said.

It's a small price to pay to be able to be back and playing again here at Wimbledon.

She continued, saying: It's kind of like an all-inclusive cruise, that's what it feels like. I've never been on a cruise, but that's how I imagine an all-inclusive cruise to be.

The All England Club said the team member showed COVID-19 symptoms Friday morning and took a COVID test, which came back positive for the illness.

Konta was supposed to play Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Rebublic in the first round at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Konta's spot in the draw will be taken by China's Wang Yafan, who lost in qualifying.

On Saturday, Konta was asked to explain what Britain has gone through during the pandemic.

Everywhere I've gone, everyone everywhere has been affected by this. There's not maybe one place on earth  maybe Antarctica; I don't know  that hasn't been affected by what's happened in the world. And that's just the same here at home," she said.

A lot of people have lost their lives, a lot of people have lost their jobs, a lot of people have seen very, very difficult times. I think everyone is just trying to do their best to pull through and to start rebuilding their lives, start continuing on their lives." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Johanna Konta wimbledon
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp