STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Ashleigh Barty goes through after wobble in emotional first round Wimbledon clash

The 25-year-old top seed has never been beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon but two breaks of serve in the first set and then one at 4-4 in the second seemed to have set her up with a routine victory

Published: 30th June 2021 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Ashleigh Barty plays a return to Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro during the women's singles first round match on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Ashleigh Barty's bid to win Wimbledon, half a century after fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley won her first singles title, got off to a winning start on Tuesday with a 6-1, 6-7 (1/7), 6-1 victory over Carla Suarez Navarro.

The 25-year-old top seed has never been beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon but two breaks of serve in the first set and then one at 4-4 in the second seemed to have set her up with a routine victory.

However, with errors creeping into Barty's game Spaniard Suarez Navarro broke back and the set went into a tie-break.

Suarez Navarro -- who has only returned to play in recent months after battling cancer -- dominated it and held five set points taking it with the first one 7-6 (7/1).

Barty, though, pulled herself together and played more like the world number one she is in the deciding set.

She showed little sign of the hip injury that forced her to retire from the French Open and made no mistake when holding three match points, taking victory with her first one.

Barty praised Suarez Navarro after the 32-year-old had walked off court to a standing ovation on what is her 11th and final appearance at The Championships.

Suarez Navarro -- whose mother Maris had been taking photos of her daughter and shed a tear as she left the court -- is ending her career this year with the Olympics in Tokyo and the US Open left on her schedule.

"It was incredible to share the court with Carla after her incredible career got a little bit longer," said Barty.

"She is a fighter, an incredible competitor and lovely person and I cannot find one bad word to say about her.

"She is a geniune champion and will be sorely missed."

Barty had no warm-up tournaments prior to Wimbledon due to her injury but said her body was feeling fine.

She said she had been honoured to open Centre Court play on Tuesday in place of defending champion Simona Halep who withdrew last Friday due to a calf injury.

Barty had prepared her own tribute to Cawley -- who is a mentor and close friend -- by wearing a dress inspired by the iconic scallop design worn by her compatriot when she won in 1971.

"This is the very least I could do as a tribute to a champion on the 50th anniversary of her title," said Barty.

"To wear one after her iconic dress is special and I hope in a very small way makes her proud."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashleigh Barty Carla Suarez Navarro Evonne Goolagong Cawley Wimbledon
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp