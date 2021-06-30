STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Slippery when wet, even with roof closed: Wimbledon Centre Court under scanner after Serena's injury

Williams' latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title ended with her "heartbroken" and in tears after just 30 minutes and less than a set.

Published: 30th June 2021 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

A referee helps Serena Williams of the US off the court after retiring from the women's singles first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WINBLEDON: Novak Djokovic landed on his backside twice early in the first match played on Centre Court at Wimbledon this week.

He was no worse for the wear.

Roger Federer's opponent on Day 2, Adrian Mannarino, lost his footing in the main stadium, too, but he was not so lucky: The Frenchman's 33rd birthday ended with a twisted knee and a loss, because he was too hurt to keep playing.

That also happened to Serena Williams in the very next match Tuesday, and her latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title ended with her "heartbroken" and in tears after just 30 minutes and less than a set.

She injured her right leg when her left shoe lost traction behind the baseline in almost the exact same spot Mannarino went down.

All of those contests were played with the arena's retractable roof shut because of rain.

And that, rather any sort of change to the grass itself as the oldest Grand Slam tournament returns after being canceled a year ago, early in the pandemic, is what the All England Club blames for how slippery the surface has been during what it says were the wettest two opening days of Wimbledon "in almost a decade."

Keeping the roof closed for a long period leads to "additional moisture" on the grass, the club said in a statement released after Williams and Mannarino got hurt and exited the singles brackets.

"It feels a tad more slippery, maybe, under the roof. I don't know if it's just a gut feeling. You do have to move very, very carefully out there. If you push too hard in the wrong moments, you do go down," said Federer, an eight-time Wimbledon champion.

"I do feel it's drier during the day. With the wind and all that stuff, it takes the (moisture) out of the grass. But this is obviously terrible."

In what sounded like an attempt to dispel the notion that anything might be different about the grass this time, particularly given that it's been two years since the tournament was held, the club's statement said: "The preparation of the grass courts has been to exactly the same meticulous standard as in previous years."

Here is a key element in the equation: Wimbledon's courts are removed annually and new grass is installed.

So the fact that there wasn't a tournament in 2020 shouldn't be affecting things.

"Even though we didn't have The Championships, our renovation program was the same," Neil Stubley, the club's head of courts and horticulture, said before competition began Monday.

"So we literally just ripped the courts up and sort of re-leveled, re-seeded and then just grew them back in for this year. Which we would have done exactly the same, whether we'd had The Championships or not."

The outset of the two-week tournament is "a time when the grass plant is at its most lush and green, which does result in additional moisture on what is a natural surface," the club said in its statement, adding: "With each match that is played, the courts will continue to firm up."

Federer offered a similar assessment.

He's rather familiar with the place, having first entered Wimbledon in 1999 and first won it in 2003.

"I feel, for a lot of players, it's super key to get through those first two rounds, because the grass is more slippery. It is more soft," he said.

"As the tournament progresses, usually it gets harder and easier to move on."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adrian Mannarino Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Serena Williams
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp