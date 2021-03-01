ATP Montpellier: David Goffin ends three-year wait for fifth title after 'difficult days'

By AFP

MONTPELLIER: Belgium's David Goffin captured his fifth ATP title but first in more than three years with victory over Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in the Montpellier final in Sunday.

Goffin, the 30-year-old world number 15, saw off top seed and 13th-ranked Bautista Agut 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

"I gave it my all today. In a final you have to seize your opportunities and that's what I did," said Goffin who fired 13 aces past his 32-year-old opponent.

"I have been through difficult days and weeks so I'm glad I got back to this level."

It was Goffin's first title since Tokyo in October 2017 and a welcome boost after suffering a first round exit to Alexei Popyrin at the Australian Open.