Roger Federer crashes out of Qatar Open after losing in quarter-finals

The 20-time Grand Slam title winner, who underwent two knee surgeries in 2020, secured the first set but eventually wilted and lost the quarter-final tie, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Published: 12th March 2021 11:13 AM

Federer squandered a match point and was knocked out of the Qatar Open by Basilashvili in just his second match since a 13-month injury absence.(Photo | AFP)

By ANI

DOHA: Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer on Thursday lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarter-finals of the Qatar Open which ended his comeback campaign after undergoing two right knee surgeries last year.

Georgia's Basilashvili played aggressively throughout the encounter from the baseline to rush Federer and earn a 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 victory. Basilashvili saved seven of 10 break points, including a match point at 4-5 in the decider, to clinch victory after one hour and 50 minutes.

Federer was attempting to reach his seventh Doha semi-final. The second seed was making his first tournament appearance since the 2020 Australian Open this week, ATP reported.

Earlier, Federer made a winning return as he defeated Daniel Evans of Great Britain in the Round of 16 clashes.

Federer secured a 7-6(8), 3-6, 7-5 victory over Evans in what was the former's first match in 405 days.

"I'm happy [with] how I played today. I'm happy [with] how I did yesterday. I'm happy I [am] back on the Tour. I'm pleased I came here to Doha. So it's really, really a positive return for me. I'm really happy," ATP quoted Federer as saying. 

