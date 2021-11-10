STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Hugo Gaston rewarded with first call up to France's Davis Cup team

The 21-year-old Gaston, who has an array of tricky shots and is a strong service returner, jumped up 36 places in the rankings to No.67.

Published: 10th November 2021 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

France's Hugo Gaston

France's Hugo Gaston (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: Hugo Gaston has been rewarded for some impressive performances at last week's Paris Masters with a first call up to France's Davis Cup team on Wednesday.

Gaston reached the quarterfinals at the indoor event and lost to No.2 Daniil Medvedev after having set points in the first set. The 21-year-old Gaston, who has an array of tricky shots and is a strong service returner, jumped up 36 places in the rankings to No.67.

He is playing this week at the ATP Next Gen tennis tournament in Milan. Veterans Richard Gasquet and Adrian Mannarino were also selected for singles, with Grand-Slam winning partners Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in doubles.

"Hugo did magnificently well at the Paris Masters in reaching the quarterfinals, playing an exceptional level of tennis. Adrian has found a good level of form again after impressive wins against Andrey Rublev in Moscow and Nikoloz Basilashvili at the Paris Masters. I'm counting on them to help France qualify for the quarterfinals," France captain and former world No.4 Sebastien Grosjean said.

Arthur Rinderknech is also selected and can play in both categories. Ugo Humbert is sidelined after taking the decision at the end of October to end his season early to focus on 2022. France is in Group C with Britain and the Czech Republic for the November 25-December 5 tournament, which is being played on indoor hard courts in the cities of Innsbruck, Madrid, and Turin.

France won the last of its 10 titles in 2017 against Belgium and lost the final the following year to Croatia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Davis Cup Paris Masters Hugo Gaston France tennis team ATP Next Gen
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp