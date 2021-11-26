Vijay Amritraj to continue as Tamil Nadu Tennis Association chief

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former India Davis Cup captain Vijay Amritraj will continue to be the president of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association for another three years from 2021 to 2024. He was elected unanimously at the 95th AGM.

“It is a privilege to continue as the president of Tamil Nadu Tennis Association which has been amongst the leading state associations promoting tennis in the country. The covid pandemic did affect everybody adversely but the sports and sportspersons were among the worst hit. It is now important to bounce back soon. I urge all members to conduct full-fledged ranking tournaments for the benefit of our players. I look forward to working with the council to keep Tamil Nadu at the forefront of Indian and international tennis in the next years,” said Vijay Amritraj.

B Venkatasubramaniam, a member of the council was nominated as joint secretary. Other office bearers and council members were elected unanimously at the meeting.

Office bearers: VP: A Vellayan, Karti P Chidambaram, Vijay Sankar, Haresh Ramachandran.

Secretary: Prem Kumar Karra

Joint secretary: B Venkatasubramaniam

Treasurer: Vivek Reddy

Councillors: Jasper Cornelius, Chander, Shivkumar Palani, K Vidyashankar, TV Subramaniyam, Murali Padmanabhan, K Suresh, Sai Jayalakshmi, Anuradha Ravishankar, G Vairavan, K Madhubalan, Manoj Chandani, Dr. KS Selvakkumar.