US Open champion Emma Raducanu ready for next challenge at Indian Wells 

Following her win at the US Open, Raducanu axed her coach Andrew Richardson and is now looking to settle on an experienced coach for her future campaigns.

Published: 06th October 2021 04:06 PM

Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, reacts after defeating Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept 8, 2021, in New York

Emma Raducanu, of Great Britain, reacts after defeating Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept 8, 2021, in New York. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CALIFORNIA: US Open champion Emma Raducanu is ready to resume her tennis journey with her debut appearance at Indian Wells this week.

The 18-year-old British teenager claimed an unlikely win at Flushing Meadows last month and became the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam trophy in the history of tennis.

Raducanu's success in New York saw her ranking jump from 150 to 22nd spot.

She has a first round bye but would need to beat the winner of the match between Maria Camila Osorio Serrano and Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round to set up a mouth-watering clash with former world no 1 Simona Halep.

Following her win at the US Open, Raducanu axed her coach Andrew Richardson and is now looking to settle on an experienced coach for her future campaigns.

