BNP Paribas Open: Kim Clijsters loses in three sets in first round at Indian Wells

Clijsters, a 38-year-old Hall of Famer on the comeback trail, also lost in the first round at the WTA Tour stop in Chicago last week.

Published: 08th October 2021 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 12:21 PM

Former WTA World No. 1 Kim Clijsters

Former WTA World No. 1 Kim Clijsters (File photo | AP)

By Associated Press

INDIAN WELLS: Kim Clijsters lost in three sets in her first-round match at the BNP Paribas Open. She was beaten 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 by Katerina Siniakova, a three-time major doubles champion from Czech Republic.

Siniakova teamed with countrywoman Barbora Krejcikova to win a gold medal in doubles at the Tokyo Olympics. Clijsters, a 38-year-old Hall of Famer on the comeback trail, also lost in the first round at the WTA Tour stop in Chicago last week.

The four-time major champion and mother of three originally came back last year, but her attempt was interrupted by knee surgery last October and a bout with COVID-19 in January. Clijsters committed nine double faults against Siniakova, who converted six of nine break points in the match.

Clijsters received a wild-card into the tournament she won in 2005 and 2003. She was runner-up to Serena Williams in 2001. On the men's side, five Americans advanced at the combined ATP and WTA event. Marcos Giron defeated Botic van de Zandschulp, 6-7 (9), 6-2, 6-4, and Maxime Cressy got by Laslo Dere, 6-7 (3), 6-1, 7-5.

Tennys Sandgren beat Thiago Monteiro, 6-4, 6-3, and Mackenzie McDonald defeated James Duckworth, 6-3, 6-3. Tommy Paul beat 40-year-old Feliciano Lopez, 6-3, 7-6 (3). Veteran Sam Querrey lost to Daniel Altmaier, 6-2, 6-4.

