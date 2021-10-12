STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

BNP Paribas Open: Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev wins, Karolina Plisova​ upset

Medvedev, the US Open champion, connected on 70 per cent of his first serves and fired four aces despite challenging weather conditions.

Published: 12th October 2021 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Tennis star Daniil Medvedev

Tennis star Daniil Medvedev (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

INDIAN WELLS: Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev beat Filip Krajinovic 6-2 7-6 (1) to reach the round of 16 on a gusty at the BNP Paribas Open. Karolina Plisova, the women's top seed, was upset by Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Medvedev, the US Open champion, connected on 70 per cent of his first serves and fired four aces despite challenging weather conditions. Haddad Maia got into the main draw as a lucky loser. She lost in the final round of qualifying and got in when No. 29 seed Nadia Podoroska withdrew with a thigh injury.

Haddad Maia inherited Podoroska's first-round bye and then beat Mayir Sherif in the second round. Ranked 115th, the Brazilian reached the round of 16 at a WTA 1000 event for the first time. On a windy day at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Pliskova held serve to tie the second set 5-5, but she got broken eight times in the match.

Haddad Maia held and then broke Pliskova in the final game to wrap up her second career win over a Top-5 player. No 15 Coco Gauff lost to 21st-seeded Paula Badosa 6-2 6-2 in a match that was briefly suspended by rain on a night of wild weather in the desert.

No 10 Angelique Kerber defeated 20th-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-2 1-6 6-4. No 12 Ons Jabeur beat Danielle Collins 6-1 6-3 for her Tour-leading 46th match win of the year. No 16 seed Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 champion, lost to 18th-seeded Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (5) 6-3.

On the men's side, No 6 Casper Ruud outlasted Lloyd Harris 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-4. No 8 Hubert Hurkacz and 10th-seeded Diego Schwartzman advanced. No 16 Reilly Opelka lost to 23rd-ranked Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 6-4. No 9 Denis Shapovalov was beaten by 19th-seeded Aslan Karatsev 7-5 6-2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Daniil Medvedev Karolina Plisova BNP Paribas Open Beatriz Haddad Maia
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp