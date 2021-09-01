STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Vaccinated players to have fewer restrictions at Australian Open

Martin Pakula said he was very confident of the first Grand Slam tournament of 2022 proceeding at Melbourne Park from Jan.17-30.

Published: 01st September 2021 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Tennis Racquet

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE: The sports minister for Victoria state says tennis players at January's Australian Open can expect fewer restrictions on their movements around Melbourne if they are vaccinated for COVID-19.

Martin Pakula also said he was "very confident" of the first Grand Slam tournament of 2022 proceeding at Melbourne Park from Jan.17-30.

Tennis Australia has not outlined the quarantine requirements or vaccination conditions for international players as well as spectators.

At the U.S.Open which started this week, everyone 12 and older must show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter the National Tennis Center — a change in policy announced last Friday.

But players at Flushing Meadows don't need to be vaccinated.

Both the men's and women's main tours say that vaccination rates of their players are currently just above 50%.

Former No.1 Andy Murray is vaccinated and says as regular international travelers, players have a responsibility to "look out for others."

Pakula agreed with Murray, and added that he expected vaccinated players to have more freedoms in Melbourne.

"Whether or not it's as strict as you won't get into Australia if you're not vaccinated, that I don't know," Pakula told a Melbourne radio station on Wednesday.

"What I'm very clear on, what I'm very sure about, is that the rules for unvaccinated players and the rules for vaccinated players, I'm quite confident will be very different.

"We'll provide clarity for the ATP and the WTA very shortly, but I think they can be very confident that being vaccinated will be a wise thing for them to do before they seek to come to Australia."

Australian Open organizers are hoping players can avoid the hard hotel quarantine and other restrictions they endured in 2021 due to rising vaccination rates in the general public in Australia.

On Wednesday, Victorian officials said they had recorded 120 new coronavirus cases, the first time the state has reached triple COVID-19 figures in a year.

There have been six lockdowns in Victoria since the pandemic started.

State officials are aiming for an 80% vaccination rate.

Currently in Victoria, about 35% of the population has had one or both doses of vaccines.

"We were able to get the tournament away last year and that was with zero percent of the community vaxxed," Pakula said.

"So I'm very confident the Australian Open will go ahead and it's very important that it does."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australian Open Australian Open 2022
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp